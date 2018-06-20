Babar hints at legal action against Iftikhar Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Babar Awan Tuesday hinted at initiating proceedings under ‘Qazaf’ and Cyber Crimes Act against ex-CJP and head of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry for his ‘immoral’ bid against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement here, Babar Awan said the 'mischievous' act, carried out on the behalf of the Sharifs, would fail and Iftikhar Chaudhry would have to face huge embarrassment, as he would not be able to impede the forward movement of Imran. He said they were considering legal action against Iftikhar.

Referring to filing objections to the nomination papers of Imran Khan from different constituencies, the PTI leader said Iftikhar had got the answer to his disgusting act and barring Islamabad, Imran’s nomination papers from all constituencies had been accepted. On technical grounds, the PTI chief’s nomination papers from NA-53 were rejected, he said, and added the objection of returning officer regarding the affidavit would be addressed and shortly, an appeal would be filed before him in this context. He regretted that a person, who occupied the most prestigious post of the chief justice of Pakistan, indulged in an immoral campaign against Imran.