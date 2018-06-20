‘The rhythm seems to be coming back’

LONDON: Dale Steyn is slowly getting back to his best and just in time for South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka.

With only about a month left for the first Test in Colombo, the 34-year-old fast bowler has been getting “overs under his belt” playing for Hampshire in county cricket, and said his “rhythm seems to be coming back.”

Steyn began his stint going for 80 runs in 10 overs in a List A game against Somerset. Then he got through 26 overs in a first-class game against Surrey and picked up a couple of wickets along the way.“The body’s fine, body feels good,” Steyn told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got no problems. I’ll have a look [at my bowling footage] in the computer when I get back up [to the dressing room]. One thing is I’ve got overs under my belt, the rhythm seems to be coming back. I’ve got a good follow-through going on which means there’s good pace at the crease and I’m hitting the crease nice and hard.”