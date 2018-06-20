Combating corruption

Fraud, bribery and corruption are widespread in our society. Corruption is prevalent in both the government and private sectors. Corruption is a national malaise. But those who are in power are unable to tackle this problem as effectively as they should.

With a low frequency of high-profile convictions and the large number of organised crime groups and mafias that reportedly operate in the country, Pakistan has a long way to go to straighten out its justice system and root out its organised crime groups and mafias.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad