Combating corruption

Fraud, bribery and corruption are widespread in our society. Corruption is prevalent in both the government and private sectors. Corruption is a national malaise. But those who are in power are unable to tackle this problem as effectively as they should.
With a low frequency of high-profile convictions and the large number of organised crime groups and mafias that reportedly operate in the country, Pakistan has a long way to go to straighten out its justice system and root out its organised crime groups and mafias.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
