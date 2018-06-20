Wed June 20, 2018
Newspost

June 20, 2018

Combating corruption

Fraud, bribery and corruption are widespread in our society. Corruption is prevalent in both the government and private sectors. Corruption is a national malaise. But those who are in power are unable to tackle this problem as effectively as they should.

With a low frequency of high-profile convictions and the large number of organised crime groups and mafias that reportedly operate in the country, Pakistan has a long way to go to straighten out its justice system and root out its organised crime groups and mafias.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

