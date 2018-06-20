Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dollar slips

TOKYO: The dollar fell against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump´s threats of additional tariffs on China escalated a trade spat between the world´s two largest economies in a worrying sign for global growth prospects.

x
Advertisement

China´s yuan fell to a more than 5-month low to the dollar, despite a firmer official yuan midpoint, as market sentiment soured.

The Japanese yen climbed 0.8 percent against the dollar to 109.64 yen, its highest level in a week, after Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, ratcheting up a trade dispute with Beijing.

Another perceived safe haven during market turmoil, the Swiss franc, also got a boost from the news.

It was up as much as 0.3 percent against the dollar to 0.9915 franc.

China´s commerce ministry said Beijing will fight back firmly with "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, accusing Washington of launching a trade war.

The yuan slid to a low of 6.4490 to the dollar at one point, its weakest since Jan. 15. Investors and businesses worry that a full-blown trade battle could derail global growth.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar