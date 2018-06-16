PSCA project in Kasur

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center's (IC3) Performance Review for Kasur PSCA project's first month of operations. In a bid to serve e-data requests by Punjab police and other law enformcment agencies, Kasur IC3 provided electronic evidence data pertaining to five heinous crime cases and investigations. In coordination with TMA and Punjab police, PSCA Kasur managed to foil 84 bids of illegal possession of land.