Fri June 15, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 15, 2018

Georgia’s ruling party nominates finance minister as PM

TBILISI: Georgia´s ruling party on Thursday named acting Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze as its candidate to become the next prime minister, the parliamentary speaker said. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili resigned on Wednesday amid a disagreement with the leader of his ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is the richest man in the ex-Soviet republic. Bakhtadze, 36, has served as finance minister since November 2017 and was the head of Georgian Railways since March 2013. After receiving the nomination, he said he would continue the country´s path to full integration with Europe, as well as its economic reforms. He needs to submit a cabinet list to the president within seven days. President Giorgi Margvelashvili then has a further seven days to submit the new cabinet to parliament for approval.

