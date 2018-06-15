NAB arrests another accused in illegal plots allotment case

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Malik Sajjad Haider, president Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society, over allegations of misuse of authority and illegal allotment of plots and gaining pecuniary advantages from his illegal deeds.

A day ago, NAB had arrested three people involved in malpractice of Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society case. The accused were identified as former president Dr Muhammad Shafiq, ex-secretary general Mian Muhammad Aslam and ex-office clerk Sheikh Rashid Mehmood. The accused were involved in commission of scheduled offence of corruption and corrupt practices by cheating public at large.

Accused Malik Sajjad Haider being president of the housing society with alleged abetment of co-accused made illegal allotments without proper approval from Management Committee’s annual general meeting of Registrar Cooperatives. Moreover, the accused tampered with official record and allotted plots to their Benamidars and more than 50 plots were transferred anonymously to their favoured persons.

Accused Malik Sajjad Haider embezzled hefty amount from the official funds allocated for the development work of the members of the Cooperative Housing Society.

farewell: Senior police officers bid farewell to former Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan at the Central Police Office on Thursday.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains, Additional IGs Special Branch Faisal Shahkar, Ijaz Hussain Shah, Tariq Masood Yaseen, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Shahid Hanif, Rai Tahir, B A Nasir and other officers were present while the RPOs and DPOs of all the districts joined the ceremony via video link.

All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by Arif Nawaz Khan as the chief of Punjab police. They admired the leadership skills of Arif Nawaz and said that he had been one of the honest and dutiful officers of Punjab police who took several projects for the welfare of employees under his leadership. They said that Arif Nawaz Khan established the system of policing on professionalism that declined crime.

Arif Nawaz Khan ensured the implementation of modern policing with the use of information technology and launched excellent IT projects too which were adopted by the forces of other provinces as well, they said. They said that he always followed the merit system and ensured completion of different projects on priority basis for the relief of the masses.

The former IG said that while leading Punjab police, he completed all the projects successfully due to the teamwork. He said he tried to accomplish all the tasks after consulting with other officers. At the end of the meeting, a diligent squad presented a guard of honour to Arif Nawaz Khan.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IG Kunwar Shahrukh distributed cash rewards among the officials at the Central Police Office, Lahore. Additional IG Kunwar Shahrukh distributed the cash rewards among the officials of PHP on their best performance. He said that honest and dedicated employees were an asset to the department

Police lauded: SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem expressed gratitude to the staff concerned for solving the problems of the families of the police martyrs and other employees on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting of staff of different police branches at the CCPO office, he appreciated the heads and staff of the branches for their splendid performance and asked them to continue the great public service while adhering to the merit system.

Rana Ayaz Saleem said that Lahore police had initiated the local-eye, welfare-eye and other such projects due to the exceptional teamwork and the police became the leading force in use of IT throughout the country. It is the result of the untiring efforts of the whole staff, he added.