Fri June 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

ATC Khairpur sends rape accused on six-day police remand

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Khairpur sent a gang rape accused on a six-day police remand on Thursday.

Reports said that three underage girls were gang-raped in village Bhutta near Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur. Following the incident, Khairpur SSP Shabir Ahmed Sethar issued directives to the SHO of Pir Jo Goth to ensure arrest of the rapists.

The SHO arrested rape accused, including Amjad, Abdul Shakoor, Sarang and Sanaullah Lakho, while raids were being conducted to arrest another nominated accused Waheed.

