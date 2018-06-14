PTI members stage protest against leadership

MINGORA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ideological candidate for PK-7 and the activists on Wednesday staged a protest rally against the party leadership for awarding tickets to the new entrants in Kanju area in Swat district.

Led by PIT office-bearers, Raja Ali, Alamgir Khan and Fazal Karim, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the party former Member National Assembly Murad Saeed and former provincial minister Mehmood Khan for awarding ticket to candidate hailing from Shamozai area in Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the party central leadership in connivance with Murad Saeed and Mehmood Khan had awarded the party ticket to the turncoats who had recently joined PTI.

They said the party leadership had awarded PK-6 and PK-7 tickets to Dr Amjad, who belongs to Shamozai area and termed it an injustice with the old and ideological party workers.

They asked PTI chief Imran Khan to award ticket to the party senior vice-president Saeed Khan or else Saeed Khan with the support of the party activists would contest the upcoming general election in independent capacity.