PML-N seems in trouble over reserved seats

LAHORE: The PML-N, after severe backlash from party workers over women reserved seats, appears in trouble after forming a review committee that included members with conflict of interest as their names were also a part of the earlier list.

The reserved women seats list sparked a series of protests against the PML-N’s policy of awarding the seats to the relatives of party leaders instead of diehard loyal and industrious party workers. Protests were staged at the PML-N Central Naseerabad Office and the Lahore Press Club on Monday while another strong protest was staged in front of the PML-N Central Office at 180-H Model Town. The party leadership after witnessing the severe backlash decided to form a Review Committee to address the grievances of the party workers. The committee comprised Nuzhat Sadiq, Zakia Shahnawaz Khan, Azma Bukhari, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah.

Mrs Malik said that it is beyond understanding how can individuals like Zakia Shahnawaz and Azma Bukhari who had their names on the list be non-partisan over the issue as they had their own stakes involved.

She also objected to the fact that Azma Bukhari, who had criticized the PML-N all her life, has somehow assumed such an authoritative position in the party that she gets to decide the fate of those who had been loyal to the party for decades and had sacrificed their blood and sweat for the party.

Sameera Amjad, Zarka Naseem, Saira Bano, Kishwar Bajwa, Raahat Shaukat, Parveen Nishtar, Zubaida Bhatti, Munawwar Qadri and Tanvir Chaudhry too expressed their reservations over the female members of the Review Committee and were of the view that the party needs to take these issues with utmost seriousness instead of trying to stage an eyewash.

While commenting on the issue, PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that her name was also included in the committee but she excused herself because she believed that she was a stakeholder in the issue and it was not appropriate for her to be part of this process for the same reason. She, however, was of the view that the members of the committee are very competent individuals who had the ability to opt their personal biases aside and address the grievances of the party females on merit.

When contacted, Marriyum said the issue of revising the lists is still under consideration. Legal consultations are under way to check whether the lists can be revised or not.