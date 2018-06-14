15 clinics, drugstores facing crackdown

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory administration's Quality Control Board on Wednesday gave the green light for crackdown on 15 clinics and medical stores in the area for violating the Drug Act, 1976.

The development came during a board meeting with chief commissioner Aftab Akbar Durrani in the chair.

Drug inspector Sardar Shabbir Ahmed presented 15 cases of violation of Drug Act 1976 before the board and informed the participants that during the course of inspection of drug outlets recently in the city and rural areas of Islamabad, the following clinics and medical stores were found violating the certain provisions of the Drug Act and action was taken against them under the law and some of which were sealed on the spot.

The board also gave opportunity of being heard to the violators of Drug Act 1976 during the Board meeting.

Haroon Medical Store, Rewat; Awais Medical Center; Rehman Medical Clinic Rewat; Khattak Clinic, Benazir Chowk; Shifa Medicose; Jameel Medical Store; Adil Medical Store; Awan Property Medical Store; Chinese Hospital, I-8; Al-Marverdi Clinic ,Shah Gee Hospital; Jadoon Medical centre, Saba Clinic; Syed Brother Veterinary clinic and Bader clinic were found violating the Drug Act.

The violations include running of clinics and medical stores without licence, failure to maintain records, running of clinics without qualified doctors and pharmacists, and sale of unregistered medicines. The board approved legal action against these clinics and medical stores.