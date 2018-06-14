Closely guarded

There is no reason why electoral candidates must attach the affidavit mandated by the CJP along with their nomination papers when the same is not to be uploaded on the Election Commission of Pakistan website. How are the voters going to judge the candidates in the absence of vital information that is being kept a closely guarded secret?

How will objections be filed with the returning officers when the crucial personal details are not being disclosed? It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that this year’s election process has become a bizarre activity.

Arif Majeed

Karachi