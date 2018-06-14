PTA criticises Customs

LAHORE: Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) has criticised Customs for putting the imported basic raw materials in quarantine list through a SRO, which was mainly for the food items, a statement said on Wednesday.

PTA Chairmnan Amanullah Aftab termed it irrational condition for the industry.

The real spirit of the SRO was to get all food stuff quarantined at the import stage from world into Pakistan for the safety and health concerns for the general masses, he said.

Unfortunately, the raw materials for the leather industry were inadvertently included in the SRO for compliance by the Customs authority, which has now become severe issue for the tanning industry.

The concern of the industry with necessary clarification had already been conveyed to the ministry of commerce and other departments concerned in writing repeatedly for elimination of related HS codes, which are related with the basic raw materials for the industry from the irrational condition of quarantine at the import stage, which is completely unjustified, Aftab said.

The PTA demanded withdrawal of the quarantine condition for the import of basic raw materials for the industry to enable PTA member exporters to execute their export activities smoothly with the objective to promote the country exports.