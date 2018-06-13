Soloist wins Swiss stage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAUSANNE: Denmark’s Christopher Juul Jensen gave the Mitchelton Scott team yet another reason to smile on Tuesday by clinching a solo win by just a few seconds on the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse after a long-range breakaway. The Australian team had a very successful Giro d’Italia in May with Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey for 13 days and the team winning five stages, with Juul Jensen part of their eight-man team.
Juul Jensen had been part of a larger break, but dropped them from 15km out, and held his nerve as the pack homed in on him to clinch a rare victory.Sunweb’s Australian puncher Michael Matthews won the bunch sprint for second and Belgium’s Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step was third at the end of a rainy 189km rolling run.
LAUSANNE: Denmark’s Christopher Juul Jensen gave the Mitchelton Scott team yet another reason to smile on Tuesday by clinching a solo win by just a few seconds on the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse after a long-range breakaway. The Australian team had a very successful Giro d’Italia in May with Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey for 13 days and the team winning five stages, with Juul Jensen part of their eight-man team.
Juul Jensen had been part of a larger break, but dropped them from 15km out, and held his nerve as the pack homed in on him to clinch a rare victory.Sunweb’s Australian puncher Michael Matthews won the bunch sprint for second and Belgium’s Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step was third at the end of a rainy 189km rolling run.
Comments