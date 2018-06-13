Soloist wins Swiss stage

LAUSANNE: Denmark’s Christopher Juul Jensen gave the Mitchelton Scott team yet another reason to smile on Tuesday by clinching a solo win by just a few seconds on the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse after a long-range breakaway. The Australian team had a very successful Giro d’Italia in May with Simon Yates wearing the pink jersey for 13 days and the team winning five stages, with Juul Jensen part of their eight-man team.

Juul Jensen had been part of a larger break, but dropped them from 15km out, and held his nerve as the pack homed in on him to clinch a rare victory.Sunweb’s Australian puncher Michael Matthews won the bunch sprint for second and Belgium’s Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step was third at the end of a rainy 189km rolling run.