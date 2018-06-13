Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Security forces foil terror bid in Kurram

KALAYA: The security forces on Tuesday foiled a terror bid and recovered high-intensity bomb packed in fruit crate in the vegetable market of Sadda town and arrested four militants.

x
Advertisement

The law-enforcement agencies took the action after receiving information that bomb had been delivered to vegetable market through a suspicious fruit crate which would be used for terrorism activity.

Colonel Maqsood Anjum led the joint search and strike operation of Kurram Militia and Kurram

Levies force in the vegetable market of Sadda town and recovered the high-intensity bomb hidden in the fruit crate.

The security forces recovered the bomb and diffused it. They arrested four militants and shifted them to an unidentified location.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar