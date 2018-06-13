Wed June 13, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 13, 2018

One killed, two injured in firing

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups over a petty issue in the limits of Paharipura Police Station Tuesday night.

The police said one Mirwais and Yasin had exchanged harsh words a few days ago. On Tuesday, the two parties opened fire on each other in which a local resident Hanif Khan was killed. The resident was caught in the fire when he tried to intervene and calm down the two parties. Mirwais from one party and Masood from the rivals were also injured.

