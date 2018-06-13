PIEAS ranked among top 400

Islamabad : Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) has been ranked among top 400 universities of the world competing for the first time in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University ranking 2019, says a press release.

The QS is one of the most widely referenced international ranking systems. Competing for the first time PIEAS has marked a new history by recording the best position ever secured by any Pakistani university in the World Ranking. With MIT, Stanford and Harvard at the top, latest QS World Ranking 2019 was published on official website this morning (07 June 2018).