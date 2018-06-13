CITY PULSE: Maidaan

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Maidaan’ featuring works by various artists. Maidaan is defined as an arena or an open space in or near a town that can be used as a parade ground or for public gatherings. The Koel Gallery will be an arena for nine emerging visual artists to gather an audience and share the beginning of their multidisciplinary practices. The show features works by Ameerah Shoaib Motiwala, Maha Minhaj, M Idrees Runija, Noor Butt, Sakina Ali, Sanaan Khalid Shamsi, Sanya Hussain, Shanza Raza Khan and Zainab Abdul Hussain. Curated by Nuraya Sheikh Nabi, the exhibition runs until June 30. Call 021-35831292 for more information.