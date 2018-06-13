Wed June 13, 2018
Business

June 13, 2018

PPAF elected SUN-CSA chair

KARACHI: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has been elected as Chair and an Executive Council member for the next two years, a statement said on Tuesday.

The first Executive Council meeting was hosted and chaired by PPAF in its premises recently, which 13-member organisations and the SUN-CSA Secretariat participated, it added.

Recently, second Executive Council election was formed by the SUN-CSA Secretariat, in which 15 national / international organisations were elected as Executive Council members through a secret ballot among 156 leading civil society organisations working on nutrition across Pakistan.

Pakistan signed the global SUN (Scaling up Nutrition) Movement – a unique movement founded on the principle that all people have a right to food and good nutrition – in 2013.

