Legal notice to LDA DG

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A legal notice has been served on director general of Lahore Development Authority against reinstating Israr Saeed, one of the accused persons in Ashiana scheme sandal, instead of holding departmental inquiry after suspending him from service.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Legal Services, Muhammad Saleem Ch advocate, stated in the legal notice that after securing bail from Lahore High Court LDA authorities have reinstated him but a departmental inquiry should be initiated against him to identify the losses caused to public exchequer. This act is clear violation of services, notice said, adding that an inquiry should be initiated and Israr Saeed should be placed on suspension until the outcome of the inquiry.

In case of failure to do needful in 15 days, a legal action would be initiated against the LDA authorities, the notice concluded.