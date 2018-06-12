Parking space

A great deal has been said about the fact that the parking mafia is actively operating in Karachi and collecting parking fees without any legal authority. In some places, a parking ticket is not even issued. The parking fee for two-wheeler is between Rs10 and Rs20 while for four-wheelers is from Rs30 to Rs50. Those issuing parking tickets clearly mention on the ticket – those who issue one – that the parking is at the owner’s risk.

Nobody knows who these people are and who have authorised them to collect parking fees. As Eid approaches, parking fees have also been raised at various shopping spots, particularly shopping malls. The higher authorities should conduct raids on parking mafias and bring those responsible to book.

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi