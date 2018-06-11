Weather turns pleasant in Peshawar after light rain

PESHAWAR: The weather remained pleasant in the provincial capital on Sunday as clouds covered the sky, bringing the temperature down to 37-degree centigrade.

The temperature had decreased in the night after a light shower on Saturday.

Clouds hovered over the sky on Sunday from dawn to dusk, making the weather pleasant.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan divisions. However, the weather remained very hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The Met office forecast said rain-thundershower (associated with gusty winds) is expected in Peshawar, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, upper Fata, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Met office forecast, more rain is expected in Malakand and Hazara, division on Monday. Malam Jabba had received 12-millimetre rain, Saidu Sharif 09, Kalam 02 and Dir one millimetre till Sunday evening.