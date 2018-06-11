Japan keen to further enhance cooperation with Pakistan

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai has said that vast potential of economic cooperation exists between the two countries.

Both countries can cooperate in the vendor industry, agriculture while the Japanese companies can also work in different projects under the CPEC, he said. He said this while speaking at an Iftar dinner held in honour of the President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour. Takashi Kurai said that different Japanese companies are also considering investment in Karachi.

The diplomat noted that JVs in the vendor industry will benefit Pakistan and the auto sector of Japan while cooperation in the field of agriculture and high-tech industry will be beneficial. The Ambassador said that Pakistan should improve the investment environment and expressed his intention to make the best efforts to introduce Pakistani goods and services in Japan.

He invited FPCCI to take part in Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 being held under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. Speaking at the occasion, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said that Pakistan and Japan enjoy cordial relations and they have similar views on the majority of the international issues.

Both nations must cooperate to boost SME sector which will improve production, increase jobs and boost revenue, he said. He noted that Japan has always helped Pakistan to overcome challenges and she considers Islamabad an important ally in the region.

Vice Presidents of the FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Karim Aziz Malik and Tariq Haleem, former president of the Apex chamber Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail, Adeel Rauf, Yasir Sheikh, Ahmed Aziz Bilour and Amna Malik were also present on the occasion. They discussed issues of Pakistan’s economy, trade and investment between Pakistan and Japan, measures to strengthen bilateral economic relations and to promote investment and export, and economic cooperation.

AIOU: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct final exam of Metric, FA, BA and B.Ed programmes for its overseas students from July 1, 2018. These exams will take place in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Bahrain. Exams centres have been set up in all these countries at appropriate place, in collaboration with Pakistani Diplomatic Missions.

Roll number slips to all the enrolled students have been dispatched at their given addresses. Date sheet/roll number slips have also been placed at the University’s website [email protected] . It may be mentioned here that the University’s has recently upgraded its educational programs for the overseas students.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the Directorate has made also possible arrangements to provide best possible services to these students, through the smart use of new technology. A comprehensive plan for on-line teaching has also been introduced for this purpose.