3,551 clinics of quacks sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 3,551 businesses of quacks across the province.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, since the SC orders the PHC teams visited 10,475 treatment centres and sealed 3,551 quacks’ outlets. Over 2,800 quacks have quit quackery to start other businesses. On the other hand, the district administrations across the province have inspected 2,744 premises, and sealed 1,321 businesses of quacks. Both the PHC and district authorities have cumulatively visited 13,219 centres and closed down 4,872 premises of quacks. Also, the commission has received 1,870 de-sealing applications. Since the initiation of the PHC anti-quackery campaign in July 2015, the commission has sealed 13,500 outlets of quacks.

Moreover, during the last week only, the PHC teams had carried out action against quacks in four districts-Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. They visited 803 centres, and sealed 264 centres of quacks. The maximum number of quacks’ outlets 108 was sealed in Faisalabad, 68 in Sahiwal, 53 and 35 in Okara and Lahore respectively. Over 268 quacks have started other businesses after quitting quackery.

Eid gifts: Patients Welfare Society and students of Ameer Uddin Medical College distributed Eid gifts among the patients of children ward of Lahore General Hospital. Principal Post Graduate Medical College Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali and Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin were present.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali said: “It is our religious and moral duty to remember to the ailing humanity on the eve of Eid and students of Ameer Uddin Medical College deserve appreciation on holding such a healthy and timely activity.”

He met different patients and enquired about their health and prayed for their early recovery. Associate Professor Dr Arif Zaheer, Assistant Prof Dr Faryaad Ahmed, Ahmed Faraz Tarrar and Rizwan Ahmed from Quaid-e-Azam University were present. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff congratulated the students of Ameer Uddin Medical College and Patients Welfare Society of Lahore General Hospital.

Products: Tevta has launched its brand furniture, ceramics, cutlery and leather on the eve of opening its first display and sales centre at Hussain Chowk. Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh inaugurated the display centre where products of Tevta graduates, artisans and craftsperson relating to furniture, ceramics, cutlery and leather were being showcased.

Tevta Chief Operating Officer Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, General Manager Operations-I Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, General Manager Operations-II Amir Aziz, Ahmad Saeed Khan General Manager Finance and other officers were present. Speaking on the occasion, Tevta Chairperson said the initiative would provide platform to Tevta graduates, artisans and craftsperson for exhibiting their skills at such higher level which otherwise would have not be possible for them. “This effort will be a step towards supporting entrepreneurship among Tevta graduates in addition to empowering local artisans and craftsperson,” Irfan Sheikh added.