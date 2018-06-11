First Eid train to leave Karachi for Peshawar tomorrow

The Pakistan Railways issued a special schedule, outlining five extra time slots to accommodate passengers on Eid-ul-Fitr at 30 per cent discounted fares.

According to the schedule issued by the Pakistan Railways on Saturday, the first train will depart from Karachi for Peshawar at 11am on June 12, passing through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Malikwal, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Rawalpindi and Attock.

The second train will depart from Quetta for Rawalpindi at 11:30am the same day, making stops at Jacobabad, Multan, Khanewal and Lahore. The third train to depart as per schedule will be from Karachi for Lahore at 11am on June 13, passing through Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad.

The next train will depart from Rawalpindi for Multan the following day at 7am, crossing through Attock, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh. The final train is scheduled to leave from Multan for Rawalpindi at 7am on June 19 with stops at Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock.