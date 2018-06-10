Niazi gave tickets to turncoats, no one seeking from Zardari: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said Imran Khan Niazi had awarded tickets to turncoats, while no one was willing to obtain the same from Asif Ali Zardari

In a statement, Shahbaz said the power of ballot would ensure a crushing defeat to Niazi and Zardari, and bury their politics. “The façade behind creating a ‘Naya Pakistan’ has been exposed by the turncoats in Niazi’s party to whom he has given tickets to. I feel sorry for PTI’s party workers who have been fooled by the slogan of a Naya Pakistan,” he remarked.

“The distribution of tickets has made it clear that he is able to predict his loss,” he said and added, “Meanwhile, Zardari’s own workers have refused to take tickets from him.”

“The PML- N is a political party that is able to think and plan ahead whereas Niazi does not have the vision to do so. Our performance is visible to the polity and I am certain that the people will make an informed decision to vote for us after assessing it. Wherever Niazi or Zardari will go, our performance will follow them,” said Shahbaz.

The PML-N president said Zardari and Niazi could see their defeat clearly and, therefore, they had already mentally lost the elections.

“Striving for the welfare of people is our highest priority. Politics is fruitful so as long as it delivers results and we are firmly committed on that front,” he said.

Shahbaz said, “These upcoming elections are the most important ones in the history of Pakistan. In order to strengthen the foundations of progress that have been laid out in these past five years, it is pivotal that we have access to power in the next five years as well.”

“In the next five years, the foundations of development will be solidified and Pakistan will enter into a new age. We have taken Pakistan out of the dark but, now, we have to steer it to prosperity. All of the surveys are predicting the victory of PML-N in these elections. This has only been possible due to our strongest asset; the belief and commitment of the masses in us,” Shahbaz said.