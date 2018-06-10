Modi’s ‘murder plot’ news planted: Congress

MUMBAI: Slamming the ruling BJP for its “selective leaks” about threats to life faced by Narendra Modi, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam demanded an enquiry into whether “false information” was being fed to the media about assassination threat faced by the prime minister.

Reacting to an incriminating letter recovered by the Pune police about the Maoists’ plans to assassinate Modi, Nirupam said, “Information is being leaked selectively. I do not know as to how much truth is there in it. We have been witnessing a trend ever since Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Whenever his popularity takes a dent, news gets planted in the media that he faces a threat to his life. Today, Modi’s popularity has gone down markedly and the popularity of Congress president Rahul Gandhi has shot up by three folds”.

“An atmosphere has built up in all sections of the society against the BJP and Modi. That being the case, it needs to be investigated if the BJP — as part of its strategy — is feeding false information about threats faced by the prime minister. I am not saying that everything is wrong. But we cannot ignore the fact that Modi has in the past spread planted stories about threats faced to his life,” Nirupam said.