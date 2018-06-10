Russia, Ukraine discuss ‘exchange’ of prisoners

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko discussed on Saturday a possible exchange of prisoners, the Kremlin said, raising hopes that hunger-striking film director Oleg Sentsov and others could be released ahead of the start of the World Cup next week.

"Special attention was paid to humanitarian issues including an exchange of people being held" by the two sides, the Kremlin said in a statement following the rare phone conversation by the two leaders.

Putin stressed that Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine should be released immediately, the Kremlin said, adding that the conflict in eastern Ukraine was also discussed.

Poroshenko for his part stressed that Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May 14, and other "Ukrainian political prisoners" should be released "as soon as possible".

"The head of the Ukrainian state drew attention to Ukrainians’ hunger strikes and expressed concern over their deteriorating health," his office said in a statement.