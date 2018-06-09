President in China to attend 18th SCO Summit

QINGDAO China: President Mamnoon Hussain Friday arrived here in the coastal city of Shandong province to attend the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The president was received by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and Vice Governor of Shandong Province Ren Airong as he touched down Qingdao Liuting International Airport.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Tehmina Janjua and Ambassador of Pakistan in China Masood Khalid were also present to receive the president.

The smartly-turned-out contingents of Chinese armed forces presented guard of honor to the president. Clad in beautiful dresses, two children also presented bouquet to the dignitary who reciprocated the gesture with some gifts.

At the summit, President Mamnoon would join the leaders of another seven full member countries of SCO and also address the high-profile gathering. The event would also be attended by the leaders from Observer states and representatives of various international organizations.

President Mamnoon is attending the SCO Summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping who would chair the meeting.