Illegal dairy unit unearthed, spurious milk destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed an illegal dairy unit which was being run under the cover of ice factory and seized 20,000 litre chemical contaminated milk. A case was registered against owner of the factory.

This was informed by PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal. He said the PFA caught three vehicles load of milk and the milk ready to supply to shops. He said the Authority raided Al-Farid Ice Factory on the information of PFA’s vigilance cell. The raiding team disposed of 20,000 litre contaminated milk and discarded 200kg Banaspati Ghee, 150kg urea and 400kg powder milk. He told that milk was freezed in ice factory after preparing meanwhile loaded on milk vehicles at the dawn.

He said that PFA has registered an FIR and handed the accused over to police after apprehended during the raid. PFA would not spare anyone found involved in wicked practice of milk adulteration. These are enemies of health and future of our children, he mentioned.

In Lahore, the raiding team sealed five food businesses, including beverage production unit, fast food point, general store and two production unit of snacks. A team of PFA raided a beverages production unit located in Harbanspura and sealed it for producing fake beverages of popular brands. The beverages were being prepared by using cosmetic colours, chemicals and artificial flavours to develop taste. As well, the team also found other issues like mislabelling, unavailability of record and usage of food authority logo without getting permission. The PFA has recovered 700 stickers of different beverage companies, 500 refilled and 600 empty bottles of soft drinks along with the confiscated filling machine, chemical drums, compressor, cylinder and other machinery during raid at a unit.

Besides, PFA’s watchdogs also sealed ZN Foods in Shaheen Abad and Nimko production unit located on Band Road for frying snacks in rancid oil, an abundance of insect, usage of chemical drums for food storage and wrong labelling. The teams also closed down Haider General Store and Samar Jan fast food point for using substandard ketchup, improper cleanliness arrangements, for providing unhygienic items. Apart from that, workers of the food point did not have medical certificates.

On the other hand, 14 food businesses were also closed down in other districts of Punjab. The PFA sealed each one food point in Sargodha and Rawalpindi, two in Multan, four in Gujranwala and six in Dera Ghazi Khan for selling banned products, providing unhygienic items and proved adulteration.

PFA’s watchdogs also imposed fine of Rs40,000 on four food points in Lahore, Rs50,000 fine on two eateries in Multan, Rs133,000 fine on 17 FBOs in Rawalpindi, Rs30,000 fine on four shopkeepers in Sargodha, Rs96,000 fine on seven food premises in Gujranwala and Rs69,500 on 12 nine food points in DG Khan Division. PFA’s watchdogs have imposed fines for not following previous instructions and food hygiene issues during raids. The purpose of the drive was to ensure the availability and supply of safe and hygienic food in Punjab.