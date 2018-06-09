PepsiCo, PCSIR sign MoU

LAHORE: PepsiCo and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), focusing on third party monitoring and testing of PepsiCo snacks products by PCSIR, including Lay’s, Cheetos and Kurkure, a statement said on Friday.

The agreement builds on an existing partnership PepsiCo has had with PCSIR since 2009, whereby the council tests and assesses the safety of snacks products, for which the potatoes and corn are 100 percent locally sourced from Pakistani farmers, it added.

Through their internationally-recognised testing protocols, PCSIR will ensure that PepsiCo snack products will be compliant to all local and international regulations on quality and food safety, so that consumers can enjoy these products with confidence from PepsiCo and PCSIR, it said.