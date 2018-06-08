tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Baghbanpura police arrested an impersonator here on Thursday. Traffic police sector in-charge Zaheer intercepted a private vehicle having a revolving blue light and the car rider introduced himself as DSP Fahad. During investigation, it came to surface that he was an impersonator.
Comments