Tailors stop taking orders as last ‘ashra’ sets in

Islamabad: With the advent of last ‘ashra’ of Ramazan, tailors in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have stopped taking more orders for stitching clothes, especially those who have to rush to their hometowns for celebrating the upcoming festival of Eidul Fitr.

The month of Ramazan proves as blessing for many especially tailors, beauticians, and retailers of garments, shoes, jewellery and many other accessories who earn huge business before arrival of Eid. It has been observed that majority of the tailors in main markets stop taking orders during the initial week of Ramazan, however, those in towns and streets continue to take orders till the start of last ‘ashra’. My tailor has refused to take my clothes for stitching as he has to wind up all the stitching work and move to Multan for enjoying Eid festivity with his family and relatives there, Asima Shahid, a young student said. “Ultimately, I have to go for readymade dress for Eid at this time when all good stuff and sizes would have been sold,” she said.

Momina, a house wife while arguing with her tailor told that, the orders which she placed before start of Ramadan were already delayed by the tailor due to loadshedding so it was better to go for readymade garments.

“It is unnerving for us to visit tailor frequently during hot weather to just check if clothes are stitched or not,” she added. Similarly, the cost of the dress and the amount charged by the tailor are almost equal to the price of a readymade dress. “The frequent power outages have also made it difficult for us to complete stitching work and take more orders, Shakir Hussain, a tailor at Commercial Market, Rawalpindi said.