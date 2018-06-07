6,000 cops performed security duty

LAHORE: Thousands of volunteers were deployed for security of the procession those cordoned off the whole procession with the help of police and the Rangers.

The city police had adopted foolproof security measures for the safety of mourners along the route of the procession. A total of 6,000 policemen, 12 SPs, 27 DSPs and 82 SHOs, ranger, Bomb Disposable Squad and other law enforcement agencies personnel were deployed to ensure foolproof security on this occasion.

For the main procession, snipers were deployed on rooftops along the route. The bomb disposal squad performed technical sweeping of the area on the occasion. Mourners were allowed entrance after being frisked at four points.

Meanwhile, traffic police had also made special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. At least 5 DSPs, 46 inspectors, 522 wardens, 90 lady wardens and 47 patrolling officers performed duty. At least seven parking lots were established at various points for vehicles’ parking.