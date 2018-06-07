CTO constitutes special mobile squads in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hasnain Haider Wednesday constituted special mobile squads to check traffic violations, rash driving, use of pressure horns and wheelie doing on city roads.

The squads would discharge round-the-clock duty under direct supervision of their Traffic circle officers.

Talking to reporters, the CTO said every squad would comprise of four traffic wardens and they had been entrusted great powers to detain the regulations violators. He said the traffic wardens would patrol on city roads round the clock in Civil Lines, on Jail Road, on BC Tower Road, on Jhang Road and on Chenab Club Road.

The squads would remain vigilant in Peoples Colony, Abdullahpur, Jaranwala Road, Jhal Khanuana, Samundri Road and Satiana Road Circles. The CTO urged parents not to allow their under-age children to use motorcycles and cars on roads. He asked the citizens to use free help line (1915) and report to the traffic police about underage driving on city roads.