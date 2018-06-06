Dream of pioneer technology varsity comes true: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired the inaugural meeting of Board of Governors (BoG) of National University of Technology (NUTECH).

The NUTECH is a federally chartered university which envisions preparing high-end engineering technologists and skilled workforce by integrating Heads, Hearts and Hands in its education system to meet both domestic and overseas industrial and market needs as well as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) requirements, an ISPR press release said.

It would be the first National Technology University of the country, graduating the students in applied engineering technology augmented by well-trained technical work force and knowledge creation in a vibrant, innovative and entrepreneurial environment through modern academic system.

The NUTECH envisions becoming an internationally acclaimed engineering technology driven Research University for producing industry focused as well as its organizations.

The COAS said, “Our dream has come true as the concept of establishing a pioneer university to introduce engineering technology education and enhance skills training in the youth.”