JI’s Mushtaq Ahmad named as MMA VP

PESHAWAR: The provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, has been named as provincial senior vice-president of the Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

A delegation of the MMA led by its provincial chief Maulana Gul Nasib Khan had called on Mushtaq Ahmad Khan last week, asking him to join the provincial cabinet of the alliance of religious parties. The JI provincial head was earlier reluctant to join the provincial set up on any position.

After the induction of Mushtaq Ahmad, some reshuffling was also made in the provincial organisation of the MMA. Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khan, provincial deputy president of the JI, who was earlier named as vice-president of the MMA would now work as general secretary of the alliance. Also, Abdul Wasi, provincial general secretary of the JI, has been made information secretary of the alliance.