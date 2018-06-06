Doctor draws KTH BoG’s attention towards patients’ woes

PESHAWAR: The head of Ophthalmology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has written to the chairman Board of Governors (BoG) to draw his attention towards problems of the patients.

In a letter to the chairman, a copy of which is available with The News, the head of Ophthalmology Department complained that FU-2 and OCT machine had been lying unused for more than a year.

“This is seriously affecting the patient care because we are sending patients to the Hayatabad Medical Complex which is earning a bad name for our hospital because instead of having such good machine, for which government has spent millions of rupees, the patients are sent to the other hospital,” he said.

He added that the warranty period of the machine would come to an end, which would create another problem. “This was once discussed at Institutional Management Committee’s meeting where official rates of different tests including OCT were also decided but still the OCT didn’t become functional.

Pascal Laser is lying with FU-2 and faculty members are not allowed to operate it. This is also affecting the patient care and teaching of the trainees,” said the letter.

He complained that an operating microscope with video facility was in FU-2 custody, which a professor brought

to the operation theatre and then took it to his ward when he left.