Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali today

LAHORE: The martyrdom day of fourth caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) will be observed on Wednesday (today) with traditional religious solemnity and spirit amid tight security and possibility of suspension of mobile phone service. Faithful will hold Majalis, conferences and take out Tazia processions in various cities to highlight his personality and achievements.

In Lahore, the traditional Tazia Alam procession will be taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through its traditional route. The route of the procession included Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mochi Gate, Lal Khoo, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhatta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazar, Dabbi Bazar, Sunehri Masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Nogaza, Chawk Tarannum Cinema, Chowk Tibbi, Bazar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Oonchi Masjid and Bhaati gate.

The proceedings will begin with the recitation of Quran followed by Nohas and the description of the invaluable services rendered by Hazrat Ali (RA) for the cause of Islam, and an account of the events which lead to his martyrdom. The procession will be led by leading Zakerin while different groups of Matam observers and Noha Khwans to pay tributes to the caliph during the procession by conducting flagellation (Matam) and reciting Nohas.

Volunteers and doctors with ambulances will be accompanying the procession to provide first aid to the mourners at the spot and also shift to hospitals those needed further treatment. The participants will have Iftar at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession.

In view of the prevailing security situation, the District government has taken strict security measures for the procession as police and reserved police personnel have been deployed on the route and other sensitive places. Besides, the policemen have taken positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route and nobody will be allowed to stand and watch from the rooftops and balconies. Special control rooms have been established at different points monitor the situation, both manually and through close circuit cameras installed at sensitive points for the purpose. Scanners have been erected at the entry points of the procession route while participants will be subjected to scanning by metal detectors before they were allowed to join the procession.

As special security measures this year, the district administration deputed a second layer of security along the outskirts of the Walled City comprising police mobile squad which will keep the activity on all the main roads adjacent to the movement of the procession in check. These mobile squads consisting police cars and motorbikes will move along the procession and kept a keen eye on the affairs and checked vehicles randomly to provide a strong second stratum of security for the procession.

Meanwhile speakers of different seminars and conferences held at various Imambargahs including Jamia Al-Muntazir Model Town, Imambargah Mubarak Begum Bhaati Gate, Kirshan Nagar, Lytton Road and others where Zakerin paid tributes to the qualities and achievements of Hazrat Ali (RA). Various organisations held meetings to commemorate the personality and achievements of the fourth caliph and urged the Muslims to follow his footsteps to regain the lost grandeur of the Ummah.

Youm-e-Ali traffic plan devised

The City Traffic Police, Lahore, have chalked out a detailed plan to ensure smooth and safe flow of vehicles on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali being observed today.

According to the plan, two SPs, five DSPs, 46 inspectors, 90 women traffic wardens and more than 522 male traffic wardens will perform their duties along the route of the main procession. Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes from different points along the course of the main procession. A large number of wardens will be deployed different points to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The main Youm-e-Ali procession will start from Akbari Gate and culminate at Qarbala Gamay Shah after passing through Chowk Nawab Sahab, Bazaar Mochi Gate, Laal Kho, Mughal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Chohta Mufti Baqir, Purani Kotwali, Chowk Nogaza, Chowk Taranam, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeema, Onchi Masjid, Bhatti Gate and Chowk Bhatti.

The citizens can park their cars and motorcycles at Nasser Bagh, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, Parking D-Plaza Rang Mahal and Adda Crown.

Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad also directed the traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons. The citizens can also get information through Rasta App, Radio FM-88.6 and police helpline 15. Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for the participants in the Youm-e-Ali procession, the CTO said. The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession will be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.

As far as alternative routes are concerned, the traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. The traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College, Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad. No traffic will be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall. No traffic will be allowed from Katchery Chowk towards Lower Mall. All the public service vehicles coming from inner side Circular Road will be diverted towards Mayo Hospital through Shah Alam Chowk. No traffic will be allowed towards Taxali through Masti Gate. No Traffic will be allowed from Chowk Milad towards Dehli Gate, Masjid Wazir Khan. Traffic will be restricted from Pani Wala Talab towards Rang Mahal. The traffic coming from Multan Road will be diverted towards MAO College, Sanda Road, Commissioner’s Office and Outfall Road. The heavy transport coming from Kahana, Kasur will be diverted towards Bund Road Double Sarka through LOS Chowk, Multan Road and Gulshan Ravi.