Wed June 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Tennis events to be held in Karachi

KARACHI: Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Asian Ranking Tennis Championships will be held in Karachi under the auspices of Pakistan Tennis Federation & Sindh Tennis Association. The first leg shall be held from July 23 to 29 and the second from July 30 to August 5. Shamsi Tennis Academy and Rotary Club of Karachi (Sports) are the organisers of these championships. The events are 14 and under singles and doubles for boys, and 14 and under singles and doubles for girls. All foreign and Pakistani outstation players will be eligible for complementary board and lodge.

