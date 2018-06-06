Sparco Paints reach Dr MA Shah Trophy semis

KARACHI: Lahore’s Sparco Paints blasted their way into the semi-finals when they beat Zee Estate by 26 runs in the first quarter-final of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Tuesday.

Sparco Paints posted 162 all out in 19.3 overs in 20 overs.Arshad Khan struck 38-ball 63 with six sixes and one four. Tariq Nawaz made 15-ball 33 with three sixes and as many fours. Pacer Zubair Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3-33, while left-arm paceman Manzoor Khan got 2-21. Zee Estate were restricted to 136-9 with Manzoor scoring 21-ball 32 not out. He hit three sixes and one four.

Haroon Sadaqat made 23-ball 22 with one four, while Yawar Bashir chipped in with 16-ball 20. Asfand Mehran and Kamran Afzal got three wickets each. Muhammad Rameez took 2-29.