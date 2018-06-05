PBF denies issuing any NOC to boxer Amir Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has denied issuing any NOC to Aamir Khan to hold any kind of League.Lt-Col (rtd) Nasir Ijaz Tung, secretary Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) confirmed to The News that no NOC has ever been granted to Aamir Khan.

“There have been certain reports and our media friends are inquiring the status of plans for the Boxing league in Pakistan. For record, no league has been allowed by PBF. In fact Pakistan Boxing Federation has neither officially nor informally received any request by any individual or organization to conduct a national or international Boxing league.” “The reports, that PBF has allowed conduct of a league, are baseless and misleading therefore all concerned are requested to ensure they don’t fall prey to such hoax as PBF shall not be liable for any arrangements made due to such misrepresentation. PBF is committed to take measure against such fallacy and urges to share information regarding these perpetrators to be dealt in accordance with the prevailing laws. It is reiterated that PBF shall hold league as per its Constitution to benefit elite and young pugilists but not for vested and financial interests of few. All the events in Pakistan shall be governed by AIBA Rules including but not limited to WADA rules, to protect our pugilists from scandalous and misleading elements who are only seeking financial and personal benefits instead of promotion of Boxing in Pakistan.”