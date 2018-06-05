Tue June 05, 2018
World

AFP
June 5, 2018

Russian court jails Ukrainian reporter

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Monday sentenced a Ukrainian journalist to 12 years in a strict regime penal colony after he was found guilty of espionage, in a case that has earned condemnation from Kiev. Journalist Roman Sushchenko, who worked for Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform for more than a decade, was detained in Moscow in 2016. Russia’s FSB security agency accused him of serving in Ukrainian military intelligence and gathering state secrets.

