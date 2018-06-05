Juvenile drivers

The traffic authorities in Karachi should pay attention to the burgeoning problem of children riding motorcycles on busy roads. Children as young as eight can be seen riding motorcycles, with their friends sitting behind them. This practice violates traffic rules and regulations. In Lyari, this issue has culminated in a large number of road accidents. A large number of pedestrians – mostly senior citizens – have been critically injured by these accidents while children who are riding these bikes tend to escape the scene. Driven by the thrill of riding on the main road, children often forget that they too can be injured in these accidents.

It may be noted that the population of Lyari comprises low-income families who cannot afford expensive medical treatment in case of any injury or fatal accident. The relevant authorities should introduce stricter measures to deal with children who ride their motorcycles on the street without having a valid licence.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi