Investment in Pakistan may grow at 17.2pc of GDP





ISLAMABAD: Investment in Pakistan is expected to grow at 17.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the upcoming fiscal year 2018/19 as compared to 16.4 percent during the current fiscal year (2017/18), which would help achieve sustained and inclusive growth, officials said on Monday.

Fixed investment is expected to grow 15.6 percent of GDP in 2018/19, they said, adding that the National Savings as percentage of GDP were targeted at 13.1 percent.

The investment target is achievable given improvement in ease of doing business, affordable energy supply, and prospects of higher profits and enhanced capacity utilisation rate, the officials said, adding that the spillover effect from public investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was expected to catalyse private sector and foster public-private partnership.

The expected technology and innovation spill over from interaction of Chinese and Pakistani businesses is expected to improve production in all sectors.