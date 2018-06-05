No decision to appoint DG SCBA

KARACHI: No decision could be made to appoint a new director general Sindh Building Control Authority, in place of the incumbent DG Agha Maqsood Abbas who is retiring on June 6. Agha Maqsood Abbas had put forth the name of Director, Master Plan, Iftikhaar Qaimkhani for the post of new DG, SCBA, who despite being in Grade 21, is agitating the case of his rightful promotion in the courts for the past several years. Maqsood's recommendation was rejected by the former local government minister.

Meanwhile, a large number of officers are vying for the post of the director general. The Secretary Food Department, Sajjad Abbasi confirmed to The News that he was offered the post but he declined. A summary was also moved for a provincial secretary Khero but that too was shot down for unknown reasons. The outgoing chief minister Murad Ali Shah was advised to appoint the senior officer Iftikhar Qaimkhani since any new appointment or transfer would have to be first cleared by the Election Commission, but Shah ignored the advice and the post remains vacant.