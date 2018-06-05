Disabled cloth carriers protest against police in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The disabled people who carry cloth on motorcycles from Karkhano Market to Haji Camp area in the city staged a protest against the cops of Hayatabad Police Station and blocked Sher Shah Suri Road on Monday.

The president of the union, Najeeb Khan, led the protestors, majority of whom were on their wheelchairs.

The speakers alleged they brought cloth from Karkhano Market to Haji Camp on their Qingqui motorcycles to earn Rs500 to Rs600 daily but the SHO of Hayatabad Police Station forced them to pay money to the police. They said the same SHO allowed big vehicles to ply the road but stopped the tri-wheelers for getting gratifications.

The speakers asked the chief justice Peshawar High Court and IGP to take notice of the police high-handedness and hold an inquiry.