Mon June 04, 2018
National

June 4, 2018

Three injured in encounter with police

KARACHI: Three alleged criminals were injured in a police encounter in the New Karachi area of the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to rescue sources, a police encounter took place in New Karachi area in which three alleged criminals – Faisal, 25, son of Qaiser, Zohaib, 30, son of Anwar, and Aamir, 25, son of Hussain Bux -- were injured in the shootout.

The injured men taken brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

