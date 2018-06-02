PHC closes down 3,210 quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 3,210 quacks’ centres across the province.

According to a PHC spokesperson, in compliance of the Supreme Court’s order against quacks, PHC teams have visited 9,349 treatment centres across the province and sealed 3,210 quacks’ centres whereas 2,360 quacks have quit quackery to start other businesses.

On the other hand, the district administrations across the province have inspected 2,695 centres and sealed 1,293 businesses of quacks. Both the PHC and the district authorities have cumulatively visited 12,044 centres and sealed 4,503 businesses of quacks.

Meanwhile, on Friday the PHC teams sealed another 44 quacks’ businesses in different areas of the city. The teams visited 162 treatment centres and sealed 44 businesses of quacks. These included 24 general physicians, 10 bone-setters and fake hakeems, five fake dentists, four laboratories and one medical store.

Uplift schemes approved: Punjab government Friday approved three development schemes of road sector at an estimated cost of Rs6.183 billion. These schemes were approved in the 71th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18. P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan presided over the meeting.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Dual lane of road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minar, Minor Road to Chichoki Mallian via Allama Mashraqi Park along Railway Line Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs473.536 million, Construction of Bridge over River Indus near Miranpur at Arbi Tibba with Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs5,298.667 million and Construction of Dual Carriageway from Ganaish Wah Canal to Katchery Chowk Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs411.145 million.