Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot weather accompanied with dust storm was observed in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Following the dry weather, high speed dust storm hit the city in the evening, bringing down the temperature a little. Met officials said scattered rain might occur in the provincial capital. They said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted very hot and dry weather for most parts of the country. The city’s canal was the only place where a large number of citizens gathered to beat the heat whereas rest of the city looked deserted during the day.